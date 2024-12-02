Temenos partners with Alejmaa Alarabi Bank

In addition, AAB signed for a host of other products from the vendor, including for Islamic banking capabilities, analytics and reporting, financial crime mitigation, front office and payments.

The new software will be implemented by Prema Consulting, a Jordan-based system integrator and partner of Temenos.

AAB has over 77,000 customers and 23 branches countrywide. It offers temporary deposits, letters of credit and guarantee, foreign exchange trading, personal safes, credit facilities, ATM services, money transfer, and other financial services. It also provides investment advisory services for entrepreneurs and investors.

The vendor already has a small number of users in the country, including Libyan Foreign Bank, Nuran Bank and Sahara Bank.