Temenos launches front-end and core banking products

Infinity is a digital product which enables banks to connect with financial and non-financial providers as well as the developer community.

It also integrates with the recently purchased Avoka platform, a product used for customer onboarding.

T24 Transact is its new core banking product, and is seen as an evolution of the T24 core system.

According to the vendor, the products can be deployed on-premise, in a customer cloud or managed by Temenos Cloud. All products run on Microsoft Azure, AWS and the Google Cloud platform.