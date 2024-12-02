Temenos, Credorax team up to deploy core banking platform in the cloud

Temenos’ digital banking platform in the cloud will enable Credorax to expand into new market segments, and accelerate time-to-market for its offerings, for enterprises and small businesses, beyond merchant acquiring, into cross-border payments and banking services.

Credorax has created a fully API-centric, technology ecosystem with the Temenos open banking platform running on Microsoft Azure. According to the official press release, Temenos was the first banking software provider to launch a cloud offering running on Microsoft Azure and since 2011, T24 Transact has been available as a managed service on the Temenos Cloud.

Credorax is a fully-fledged European commercial licensed bank via the Malta Financial Services Authority, and offers fraud detection and local processing.