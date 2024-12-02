Temenos and Abu Dhabi Global Market announce fintech collaboration

The news comes after the unveiling of ADGMs Innovation Centre at the FinTech Abu Dhabi Summit on 23 October.

Temenos will support the ADGM FinTech Innovation Centre, a physical hub where fintech communities can come together to foster collaboration and innovation in financial services.

A key aspect of the collaboration will see Temenos provide a sandbox service to the start-ups residing at the Innovation Centre. This sandbox, a non-production cloud-based version of the Temenos core banking system, will enable startups to integrate their solutions with banking data and functionality as well as to test them for scalability and robustness.

Temenos and ADGM will also collaborate on events and other community-building activities. It is envisaged that the ADGM would play host to Temenos events, such as the Middle East leg of its global Innovation Jam, while Temenos would provide technical assistance and a sandbox environment to support ADGM events, such as hackathons.