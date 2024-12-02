TELUS to launch its m-payment service

According to the source, TELUS’s ‘NFC Mobile Payments’ option will go live on February 4th and its launch partner will be Canadian financial institution CIBC.

The solution will enable users to purchase small ticket items with an NFC-enabled smartphone.

Customers will need to have a CIBC credit card and the CIBC mobile payment app. The solution will be available at any merchant that has a MasterCard PayPass or Visa PayWave point of sale.

In August 2013, provider of dynamic discounting and self-service vendor portals Taulia entered a strategic agreement with TELUS.