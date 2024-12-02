Telr secures Series A funding across Asia and Middle East

Telr received the investment from Hatcher, a Singapore-based accelerator and investment holding company, and iMENA Group, a Dubai-based investor and operator of regional online businesses.

This investment in growth fund will bring Telr to the next phase of expansion in a bid to accelerate ecommerce adoption in the region.

Also, the recent merger with payments gateway Innovative Payments saw Telr focusing on supporting the boost of ecommerce activity currently taking place in the UAE and the GCC and preparing expansion plans across the MENA.