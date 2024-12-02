Telr payment gateway opens headquarters in India

The company aims to assist the country’s merchants in building online businesses through its payments gateway and additional services, broadwayworld.com reports. Founded in 2013 by Sirish Kumar and Elias Ghanem, Telr, provides online and mobile multi-currencies payment gateway processing services and cash management solutions to merchants in emerging markets across Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa.

The unified applications and tools provided by Telr, enable businesses to accept and manage online payments via web and mobile in the consumer’s currency and language of choice. Speaking on the launch, Sirish Kumar, co-founder & CEO of Telr said, “In emerging economies such as India, where new-age startups and online businesses are establishing themselves as the major growth drivers, there is an urgent need for the payments industry to evolve beyond being just a payments facilitator.

New online businesses often face a lot of challenges such as high fees and endless paperwork during their early stages; Telr has been launched to introduce innovation when it comes to online transactions. We are here to eliminate the fragmentation that exists between key stakeholders in the ecommerce markets such as merchants, logistics services, web store providers and banks in order to facilitate business growth.”

Telr brings offline merchants to venture into ecommerce. Its payment gateway aggregation and fraud management tools allows the online movement of SMEs while its Merchant Cash Advance (MCA) facility ensures the funding of their growth with help of its lending partners.