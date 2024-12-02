Telr partners with Bank AlJazira





Following this announcement, the collaboration is expected to streamline transactions, ensure faster payments, improve fraud protection, as well as provide a secure and efficient checkout experience for businesses and their customers.

In addition, both Telr and Bank AlJazira will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Telr x Bank Aljazira partnership

Through the process of integrating Telr’s technology with Bank AlJazira’s banking infrastructure, businesses will be given the possibility to unlock a comprehensive suite of payment solutions, including payment links, recurring payments, e-invoicing, Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL), and more. At the same time, this collaboration is expected to enhance payment flexibility, expand financial accessibility, and give ecommerce firms the possibility to develop in Saudi Arabia’s fast-evolving digital economy.

In addition, the strategic deal is expected to improve the manner in which businesses and companies provide an optimised ecommerce payment experience for customers and clients in the region of Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, the partnership aims to ensure that merchants also have access to the technology needed to drive development and customer trust.

Both companies are expected to prioritise the process of providing improved payment solutions in order to accelerate the growth of the digital economy in the Kingdom, as well as offer clients customised and secure solutions that will suit their business needs as well.