Telr expands services to ecommerce websites in the Middle East

The company plans to offer ecommerce websites a payment gateway and delivery of goods, and will also provide short-term financing to help scale some startups.

A PayPal report estimates that online spending in the Arab world will grow from USD 9 billion in 2012 to USD 15 billion in 2015, although Cash-On-Delivery is still the region’s favored method of payment for online shopping.

Telr is a company that offers a set of unified APIs and tools that enable businesses to accept and manage online payments via web and mobile.