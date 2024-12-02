The move aims to expand access to digital payment solutions for online merchants in the Kingdom and is intended to improve transaction efficiency and supports the country’s ongoing transition towards a cashless economy as outlined in Vision 2030.

Officials from SAB said the agreement aligns with their efforts to offer specialised financial services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and to meet changing demands in digital commerce. The bank also indicated that the partnership is consistent with its general commitment to enhancing business infrastructure in the region through digital innovation.

The partnership targets merchant payment capabilities

The partnership allows Telr to integrate its platform with SAB’s banking capabilities, offering merchants access to a range of tools including QR codes, payment links, invoicing services, and recurring billing options. It also incorporates features such as Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) and cross-border support, which Telr facilitates through compatibility with over 120 currencies and support for 30 languages.

According to representatives from Telr, the company aims to support merchants in streamlining their operations and improving online payment acceptance. They stated that the collaboration will contribute to faster and more secure transactions while also aligning with regulatory requirements in Saudi Arabia.

The addition of SAB to Telr’s network marks a strategy by the payments firm to deepen its footprint in regional markets where digital commerce is expanding rapidly. The move is positioned as part of Telr’s effort to improve localised support and build infrastructure in line with national economic and financial transformation goals.

In March 2025, Telr secured a Retail Payment Services Licence from the Central Bank of the UAE. The company has met all regulatory conditions and requirements through a approval process, allowing Telr to expand its merchant acquiring services and transform payment aggregation solutions within the UAE for businesses of all sizes.