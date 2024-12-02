Telly partners SLA Mobile for direct operator billing

Telly’s partnership with SLA Mobile enables Telly Plus subscribers to purchase video-on-demand content using direct operator billing via their mobile phones. Direct operator billing (also known as carrier billing) allows users to pay for digital goods by charging the transaction to their mobile phone monthly bill or using their pre-paid credit.

In recent news, SLA Mobile has launched in partnership with Zain, a mobile telecommunications company in Kuwait, a solution dubbed ‘Zain Pay’ with direct operator billing functionalities.