Telly, Fortumo to streamline direct carrier billing in the Middle East

Customers can now subscribe to Telly by charging payments directly to their monthly phone bill or deducting payments from their prepaid balance. Direct carrier billing will offer customers a payment solution that does not require credit cards or bank account information to make a purchase.

Telly is using Fortumo’s direct carrier billing platform to collect subscription payments from its users. The platform allows Telly to use features of carrier billing including free trials, recurring subscriptions, and automated refunds.



In Bahrain, only 28% of people have access to credit cards, while smartphone penetration in the country stands at 100%. The gap between traditional payment methods and online access means that while most people are able to consume digital services online, a majority of them are unable to pay for premium content. Carrier billing resolves this problem by making online payments available to any mobile phone owner.