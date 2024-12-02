Telkom Mobile, BlackBerry in integrated carrier billing deal

Under the terms of the agreement, BlackBerry smartphone users on the Telkom Mobile network are set to be able to purchase apps on BlackBerry World and charge payment to their mobile phone bill or to their prepaid airtime.

In August 2013, MobiKwik, an Indian online mobile and DTH recharge service, has launched a bill payment and mobile recharge application, which is set to enable BlackBerry smartphones users to pay telecom, data card, television and utility bills via their phone.