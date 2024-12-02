Telkom Indonesia, Sony to deploy NFC payments via FeliCa

The solution will enable consumers in Indonesia to use NFC-enabled mobile phones, smartcards and other devices for payments, rewards, access control and transit ticketing.

The NFC common platform will serve as an all-in-one systems platform for service providers across various applications, including electronic prepaid transactions, security access, and loyalty rewards services.

Under the terms of the agreement, Telkom Indonesia and Sony will start by working with Trans Metro Bandung to implement a trial run for this platform for the purposes of automated fare collection.

FeliCa system was conceived by Sony in 1989 and first used in the Hong Kong underground railway system in 1997, in a card known as Octopus. Later on, Japan adopted an electronic payment system for trains in 2001, starting with the JR East network, which serves the Tokyo region. The transport cards success led to the integration of contactless chips into Japanese mobile phones and lifestyles with the creation of a group of apps known as the mobile wallet by NTT DOCOMO in 2004. Currently, thousands of readers are now installed in convenience stores, on vending machines, in office buildings and at stations and airports in Japan.