Telkom, Bango team to launch direct carrier billing for Samsung app store

The service enables customers to purchase apps and content from the Samsung GALAXY Apps store using their Samsung devices and charge it directly to their Telkom mobile bill or airtime. Customers can also make in-app purchases, such as additional content or new levels for a gaming app, without interruption to the app experience. The service is made possible via Telkom’s Event Billing service.

Bango provides software which enables customers to make payments on their mobile phones which are then charged to their monthly phone bill. In other words, Bango allows users to place charges on their phone bills for purchases made directly from the mobile device, including tablets. Bangos mobile device billing is automatically authenticated through its partnerships with mobile carriers.

In October 2014, Samsung integrated its Apps Store with the Bango Payments Platform, unlocking the one-click payment feature for its App store users.