Telia Norway rolls out Google Play carrier billing with Fortumo

Customers can now pay for content from the app store by charging purchases to their phone bill.

Norway is the third market where Fortumo is working with Telia Group on Google Play: the two companies are already working together on Google Play in Estonia and Latvia.

Carrier billing is the second most popular payment method for digital gaming in Norway, according to SuperData Research. The payment method holds a 21% market share in the country, just behind credit cards at 30%. The popularity of carrier billing is attributed to its more user-friendly payment experience: consumers do not need to sign in or create additional accounts to make payments, nor do they need to share their personal data online.

Fortumo’s direct carrier billing platform is used by Google Play, Spotify, iflix, Sony, HOOQ, Gaana, EA Mobile, Gameloft, Kinguin, EasyPark and other merchants. One integration with the platform enables merchants to collect payments from subscribers of more than 350 mobile operators.