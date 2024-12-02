Telia and Fortumo roll out carrier billing on Google Play

Telia’s customers can now conveniently purchase apps and in-app content from the app store by charging payments to their phone bill.

The integration of Telia on Google Play has been enabled by Fortumo’s carrier billing platform that supports both app stores such as Google Play and digital merchants in other segments like music, video, social and gaming. As part of the agreement, Fortumo also provides Telia with Fortumo Insight, a smart data analytics platform which helps track and analyze app store performance and make improvements to grow carrier billing revenue.

In addition to Google Play, Fortumo’s direct carrier billing platform is used by digital media providers (Spotify, Sony, HOOQ, Gaana) and gaming companies (EA Mobile, Gameloft, Kinguin, Rovio). In order to enable global carrier billing for these merchants, Fortumo has partnered with more than 350 mobile operators across the world, including the groups Telenor, Orange, T-Mobile, Telefonica and Singtel.