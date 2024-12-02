TeleSign delivers identity verification to mobile operators in emerging markets

Global web and mobile applications face significant challenges with registration fraud, Account Take Over (ATO) through SIM Swap, Porting or Recycling of Phone Numbers, digital KYC, and other trust and safety issues.

Moreover, countries like China and Brazil represent immense growth opportunity for today’s digital businesses. China currently has more than 1.5 Billion mobile subscribers, while Brazil features a consumer base that is increasingly online, with a projected 135 Million internet users by 2022.

TeleSign Mobile Identity APIs can be customized to provide real-time solutions that strengthen and validate the user verification process, help reduce fake accounts and account takeovers, and perform risk-based authentication.