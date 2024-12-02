Telepin Software selected by CWP to power Movil Cash

The roadmap for this mobile transaction platform includes a complete mobile financial services (MFS) deployment, delivering digital stored value for access to services for both banked and unbanked subscribers.

The Movil Cash system is provided throughout CWPs storefronts as well as other authorized agents, and is able to feature electronic airtime top-ups, local money transfer via peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions, and is set to expand to bill payments and local mobile money transfers.

Telepin Software is a provider of mobile transaction platforms. Telepins Cayman Transaction Platform enables a full suite of electronic, transaction-based applications for mobile subscribers to recharge their mobile airtime without the use of physical cards or vouchers, enhance P2P money transfers, allow for electronic bill payments, and others, using multiple channel interfaces. Telepins customer base includes tier-one operators in the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas.