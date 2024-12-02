Telenors Easypaisa launches mobile account credit in Pakistan

Easypaisa offers term deposit with returns and credit facility with instant approval for Easypaisa account users. The deposit product offers 10% return on savings with a monthly profit payout. Furthermore, customers can get a credit line at available borrowing rates without having to break their deposit.

The Easypaisa account enables financial inclusion, and offers banking and other financial services on the mobile phone. The app was introduced in 2009 in Pakistan and covers more than 800 cities across the country. Nearly 650,000 transactions are conducted on Easypaisa every day by 20 million active customers.

Tameer Microfinance Bank Limited (TMFB) is a Microfinance Bank in Pakistan and a part of Telenor group. Incorporated in 2005, it provides micro-finance and related financial services to the unbanked segment of the society with an aim to contribute towards poverty eradication under the Microfinance Institution ordinance, 2001.

Telenor Pakistan is a provider of high quality telecommunication services in Pakistan since 2005.