Telenor launches mobile payment app Valyou in Norway

Over 400 stories already accept payment via Valyou and contactless payment cards and 10-20 new stores are being added every week.

Currently, there are some limitations: the app is only available via Google Play while users need to have a Visa card, be a customer of both DNB and Telenor and have a mobile phone with a new service-supporting SIM card from Telenor.

However, as of 2015, Telenor customers using SpareBank1, Skandia Bank, yA Bank, Fana Sparebank and EnterCard will be able to use the service as well.

Valyou has been developed by DNB and Telenor and the venture is owned by DNB (42.5%), Telenor (42.5%) and SpareBank1 (15%).

In recent news, mobile commerce services provider Cellum and Telenor’s DTAC and PaysBuy subsidiaries have joined forces to launch multifunctional mobile wallet capable of card payments in Thailand.