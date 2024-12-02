Telenor, Fortumo roll out carrier billing in Hungary and Bulgaria

The partnership between the two companies enables more than 6 million subscribers of Telenor in both Hungary and Bulgaria to make payments in app stores, inside games and with digital merchants by charging payments to their mobile phone bill.

Fortumo and Telenor have been working together since 2013 and have previously launched direct carrier billing in Malaysia, Thailand and Pakistan.

Fortumo’s carrier billing platform is used by app stores (Google Play), digital media providers (Spotify, Sony, HOOQ, Gaana) and gaming companies (EA Mobile, Gameloft, Kinguin, Rovio). Fortumo’s direct carrier billing platform allows users to make payments over a data connection by confirming purchases with one click on their phone. Payments are processed without any additional information required from the mobile user.

In recent news, the mobile operator Telia Estonia and Fortumo have kicked off direct carrier billing on the Google Play app store.