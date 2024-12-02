Telekom Slovenije and Fortumo launch carrier billing on Google Play in Slovenia

More than a million Telekom Slovenije customers can now charge payments on Google Play to their phone bill. Telekom Slovenije is the first operator in the country to support carrier billing on the app store.

Carrier billing helps merchants like Google reach more paying users as some people either do not have a credit card or do not want to pay with it online due to privacy concerns. With carrier billing, they can instead pay by deducting the amount from their prepaid account or charge it to their monthly phone bill without sharing any private information online and the payment method works for any phone owner.

Google Play has been enabled by Fortumo’s carrier billing platform that supports both app stores such as Google Play and digital merchants in other segments like music and video streaming, social networking and gaming. As part of the agreement, Fortumo also provides Telekom Slovenije with Fortumo Insight, a smart data analytics platform which helps track and analyze app store performance and make improvements to grow carrier billing revenue.

For Fortumo, Telekom Slovenije is the third operator with whom carrier billing on Google Play has been launched in 2017. During January, the company announced launches of app store billing in Latvia with LMT and in Vietnam with Vietnamobile.

In addition to Google Play, Fortumo’s customers include among others Spotify, Sony, HOOQ, Gaana, Electronic Arts, Gameloft, Kinguin and Rovio. In order to enable payments for these merchants, Fortumo works together with mobile operators in more than 90 countries.