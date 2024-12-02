TELEKOM Malaysia to implement paperless billing

With e-Bill, all customers will begin to receive the pdf version of their bill via email and Short Message Service (SMS). Currently, e-Bill is an option that is encouraged for all customers to adopt. With the full implementation of e-billing, printed bills will no longer be available.

With e-Bill, customers will be notified of the monthly bill, the pdf copy indicating their account number, amount due and due date within seven days of their respective bill dates. Customers will also be able to access the e-Bill via the unifi portal at www.unifi.com.my or download the care@unifi app at Google Play Store or Apple iTunes, to retrieve and view their itemised bills. In order to facilitate the uninterrupted receipt of the e-Bill,

TELEKOM Malaysia is calling for all its home and SME customers (whom are still receiving printed bills today) to update their latest contact details i.e., preferred email address and mobile number via their official channels as below: