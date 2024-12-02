Telegram, Sberbank to integrate bot-based payments solution

The solution allows Mastercard, Visa and MIR card payments acceptance. The system is also designed to allow, for the first time, both Apple Pay and Android Pay as payment methods using Telegram bots.

Users can set up their own bot through BotFather, created by Telegram’s payments API. Existing partners can then select Sberbank as their payment provider and specify the internet acquiring contract ID. There will also be an option available for non-partners to test payment receipt by entering “test” in the login field.

Earlier in August 2017, the Russian bank has inked a deal with Yandex to boost ecommerce development is the country, based on the Yandex.Market platform.