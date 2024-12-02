Telegram launches identity verification feature

The Telegram ID verification system holds a user’s data in their cloud storage system, and when a person needed to prove who they are, they could use the Telegram ID verification platform to “assure” their identity. The third party would never see the personal details of the person who was being verified, and would trust that Telegram had done their due diligence.

The platform is likely to gain support from within the crypto and blockchain development space. In the banking space, however, the situation is somewhat different. Most countries require that financial institutions have direct access to customer ID documentation, so a third party verification service could run into some roadblocks, initially.

Telegram is a messaging app with a focus on privacy, security and speed. Telegram can be used on all devices at the same time as the messages sync across any number of your phones, tablets or computers.