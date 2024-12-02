Telecommunications provider Fastweb selects Coupa

The Italian telco was in search of a solution to simplify the process of sourcing, buying, and paying for goods and services in a cost-efficient and compliant manner.

Fastweb selected Coupa for its cloud-based platform that will help upgrade the companys sourcing efforts and automate accounts payable invoice processing for thousands of invoices in order to comply with new regulations.

Coupa Software is the provider of business spend management, or BSM, solutions. The company offers a cloud-based BSM platform that has connected hundreds of organisations with more than four million suppliers globally. Their platform provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money.