Telecom Italia, payleven enter mPOS distribution partnership

The chip & PIN card reader and a mobile app are available, enabling business owners to use their smartphone or tablet to accept payments.

The solution is targeted to professionals, merchants and sole proprietors. Specifically, it is tailored to Italian business owners that still do not accept card payments; enabling them to comply with new legislation that goes into effect on June 30, 2014. This legislation requires all business owners and professionals to allow debit card payments for any transaction over EUR 30.

The solution is comprised of an app, available on the Google Play store or Apple store, which runs on the merchant’s smartphone or tablet. The app connects to the chip & PIN card reader via Bluetooth, allowing the merchant to input the desired amount into the app, after which the customer inputs his PIN code or provides a digital signature.

In recent news, payleven and Easy Taxi, an ordering taxis service provider, have teamed up for a mobile payment solution in Brazil which enables passenger to book and pay for their rides by card.