Telecel Zimbabwe launches mobile money credit card

The Telecash card is set to be driven through CBZ, a financial services provider in Zimbabwe.

The Telecash gold card has also been linked to the Zimswitch system, which links up Zimbabwean banks and enables their customers to withdraw money from ATMs across the country.

Telecash users can send money across mobile networks in Zimbabwe.

In recent news, Zimbabwes mobile operators Telecel and TelOne have partnered to enable customers to pay telephone bills with Telecash.