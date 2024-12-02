Telecel provides mobile payments for Dstv subscribers

Under the terms of the agreement, Zimbabwean Telecash customers are able to pay their Dstv subscriptions via their mobile phones.

Telecash, which is Telecel’s mobile wallet, can be used by Telecash subscribers to send money to any mobile phone user, regardless of network, pay bills, goods and services, all via their mobile phone.

To make a Dstv payment, subscribers have to access to the Telecash menu, choose the ‘pay bill’ option and select Dstv as the service provider if they prefer. Users then enter their Dstv account number, the amount they want to pay and enter their personal identification number (PIN).

In January 2014, Telecel has launched its own mobile money transfer Telecash.