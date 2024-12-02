Telecel partners Mukuru.com for cross-border remittances to Zimbabwe

Mukuru.com is a money remittance company that sends money from abroad into Zimbabwe and notifies the receiver on their mobile phones through a text message that will also contain codes and details for collection of the money.

Other services available on Telecash include airtime top-ups, bill payments or money transfers to any recipients using any mobile network in Zimbabwe. The platform also has a gold card that can be used at ATMs and point-of-sale (POS) machines.

Telecels partnership with Mukuru.com comes a few months after Econet, which runs EcoCash, partnered WorldRemit to enable Zimbabweans to receive money in their mobile wallets from several regional and international companies.