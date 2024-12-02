Tele2 Estonia aims to manage EUR 100 mln worth mobile payments in 2020

According to Argo Virkebau, the manager of Tele2 Estonia, the company has half a million customers and their goal is to start offering them new services besides telecom ones.

In addition, Tele2 is ready to take the creditor risk. According to Virkeblau, Tele2 plans are to handle 100 million euros worth of mobile payments in 2020. More than that, he predicts that the total value of mobile payments in Estonian retail will be one billion euros by that time.

What`s more, several procedural changes were made in the company in order to obtain the license. Also, Tele2 will report in regular basis to the Financial Supervision Authority.

Last week, Tele2 announced that it has started testing a payment solution with the mobile payments platform Worapay that allows to pay the bill using a mobile phone at 35 catering establishments in Estonia.

Currently, the total value of the bills that a customer can pay this way is capped at 200 euros a month.