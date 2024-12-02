Technology investment, marketplace migration are growth strategies in 2015 - report

Around 57% of the active ecommerce players have claimed that technology is a key driver for growth and sales, according to `Retail Growth Strategies Report 2015` issued by law firm TLT. 69% have stated that websites and mobile apps are growth drivers and 61% think that improving IT systems are inherent to growth strategies.

Other important investment areas included replacing old systems (51%) and ensuing that different systems talk to each other (44%). Creating a better website presence is also a priority, reflecting that retailers are trying to satisfy customer demands in an increasingly global marketplace.

‘Personalising’ interactions with customers will dominate investment in 2015 for more than half, while click-and-collect will also be a priority. Of those questioned, a third of retailers already offered click-and-collect for products purchased from their own website, while almost a quarter planned to add this in 2015.

Delivery when expected jumped to top of the rankings for factors driving customer satisfaction last year, followed by the price of goods in second place and quality of the product, which was ranked third.