Technical specifications for parcel delivery services approved by CEN

Ecommerce Europe has chaired the work within the CEN to harmonize postal and supply chain management standards to enable one item label for the delivery of merchandise to end customers.

By facilitating the work under a mandate of the European Commission, to specify harmonized Interfaces for cross-border parcels in Europe, Ecommerce Europe achieved a consensus involving all players in parcel delivery.

For Ecommerce Europe, the approval of CEN members of the Technical Specification is a clear statement that the strategy of the European e-commerce association to actively engage in shaping necessary market fundamentals through side regulation was right.