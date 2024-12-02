Tech Mahindra launches NFC digital wallet

Tech Mahindras MoboMoney is a prepaid wallet issued in the form of a NFC tag (a small sticker chip that works on the NFC technology). The technology allows radio communication between two NFC-enabled devices. The tag is linked to the MoboMoney account.

To make a payment, all one needs to do is tap the MoboMoney tag on a network of NFC-enabled merchant point-of-sale location.

MoboMoney allows consumers to load their wallet by paying cash at its approximately 1000 retail locations, helping convert cash into e-cash.

The money loaded into the customers digital wallets can be used to Tap n Pay for counter payments, recharges, bill payments, as well as pay online.

Customers can also link a bank account to the MoboMoney wallet and can retrieve the unspent amount from the wallet into the linked bank account.