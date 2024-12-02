Tech Mahindra, a tech consulting and digital solutions provider, has joined the J.P. Morgan Payments System Integrator Programme.

The move aims to support global enterprises to improve their payment infrastructure and offer more personalised customer experiences. By joining, the company offers its expertise in real-time payments, data reconciliation, and ERP implementations to global clients, expanding its customer base. These features, combined with J.P. Morgan Payments’ infrastructure, will support businesses in optimising their financial operations and taking advantage of near real-time tracking, reporting, and business dashboard improvements, leveraging SAP’s Generative AI and Build Process Automation innovations.

Joining forces for improved solutions

Tech Mahindra believes that enterprises are looking to modernise complex payment infrastructures tailored to specific client demands. Its alliance with J.P. Morgan will enable businesses to launch modern payment solutions at scale and drive growth while catering to the market’s needs.

The System Integrator Programme helps joint customers build comprehensive payment strategies by combining J.P. Morgan Payments solutions with expertise from professional service partners. As part of the programme, Tech Mahindra will also support the global deployment of J.P. Morgan Payments’ solutions, leveraging its market presence across industries and geographies. The programme is part of the J.P. Morgan Payments Partner Network, bringing together more than 80 third-party alliances to deliver on customer needs and payment experiences.

J.P. Morgan Payments offers treasury services, trade and working capital, and card and merchant services to help pay customers or employees in various currencies globally, operating in more than 160 countries and 120 currencies. The bank is committed to meeting its clients’ needs with its ERP solutions, and the collaboration with Tech Mahindra allows it the opportunity to deliver stability. By combining its features with Tech Mahindra’s tech expertise, J.P. Morgan Payments can help businesses build future-ready experiences that accelerate their growth.