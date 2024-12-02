Tech company Finicity signs agreement with USAA

The companies will use an application programming interface (API) that will eventually eliminate the need for members to share their credentials through third-party apps. Instead, members will be redirected to USAA to provide consent and confirm what data they want to share. A dashboard will allow them to manage third-party app access whenever they choose.

Using the API will allow USAA members to more easily access and manage their financial data, which is even more important for its military members who may not have easy access to a financial institution. The company plans to roll this functionality out to members throughout 2018 and 2019.

USAA entered into its first data-sharing agreement last year with Finicity, a provider of real-time financial data aggregation and insights. The API will allow USAA members to share their information with third party applications that leverage Finicity’s data platform without having to share their USAA user name and password.

The agreement with Intuit means USAA members will be able to integrate their USAA accounts with Intuit products such as Mint, Turbo, TurboTax and QuickBooks.