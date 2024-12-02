Tech companies join forces behind financial innovation coalition

Whether it is protecting consumers, growing small businesses, or promoting financial literacy and savings, Financial Innovation Now wants policymakers to understand how new technologies can help solve todays policy challenges according to Brian Peters, Executive Director of Financial Innovation Now.

The organization and its member companies believe that financial innovation will empower consumers by improving access to financial tools and services, increasing convenience and ease of use, and helping users save money and lower costs. In addition, it will enable small businesses to grow and succeed with greater access to capital and analytical tools to make strategic, data-driven decisions, and strengthen authentication and security solutions for everyone.

Financial Innovation Now will promote policies that aim to realize trust and safety of new technologies, leverage technology to reduce barriers and enhance access for the underserved, enable real-time payments clearing processes, expand the online marketplace for consumer and small business lending and unlock the power of financial applications.