The round follows a EUR 20 million Series A raised eight months prior, bringing the startup’s total capital to EUR 56 million. The company plans to use the funds to expand into the UK and other international markets, as well as to further develop AI tools that support small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs). Tebi currently employs 35 staff and expects to double its headcount by the end of the year. Roles have already been advertised in both Amsterdam and London.

Tebi offers a subscription-based software platform designed for restaurants, bars, and similar businesses. It integrates payment processing with functions such as reservations, inventory management, and reporting. The firm reports that merchants in the Netherlands are already processing nine-figure payment volumes annually through its system.

From side project to operational platform

The startup’s origins trace back to 2020, when one of its cofounders began developing software to help a local bar streamline tax reporting during the COVID-19 lockdowns. That technical exploration evolved into a product offering broader business support tools for the hospitality industry.

Though Tebi operates in a space already served by a number of POS systems and reservation platforms, its approach aims to differentiate by combining these services within a single enterprise-level platform. According to representatives from Tebi, there is growing regulatory momentum in some countries toward real-time tax reporting, a factor that influenced the startup’s product focus.

CapitalG’s involvement follows the firm's investment trend in European technology startups that serve SMBs. A representative from CapitalG noted that many small businesses in Europe still rely on traditional, bank-provided payment solutions, which can be costly and fragmented. The partner leading the deal stated that Europe’s current SMB payments landscape bears similarities to the United States prior to the emergence of integrated software-based systems.