Tebex is a growth and monetisation platform for game studios and private servers, acting as the infrastructure behind microtransaction economies for some of the world’s gaming companies, including Minecraft game servers Wynncraft, Hypixel and Rockstar Studio through their FiveM role-playing servers.











Improving game monetisation processes

In 2024, the global gaming industry spent USD 187.7 billion and is expected to reach USD 213.3 billion by 2027. However, traditional payment methods struggle to keep up as card fails, chargebacks, and hidden fees persist and damage customer experience.

By integrating TrueLayer’s products into its platform, Tebex will be able to offer gamers a safe and convenient way to pay while ensuring that studios and creators get paid faster. The company aims to give creators the infrastructure they seek to scale, offering improved payment solutions, removing friction and fees, and helping studios get paid faster and more securely. This also brings advantages to players, as the integration will remove the number of steps and redirects, offering a better checkout experience.

Tebex added Truelayer’s Pay by Bank solution to its checkout in the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, and Spain, with plans to scale further. It gives its clients in these markets a high-converting, low-cost payment option for their web stores, and the players can pay directly from their bank in a few steps with no card fees or chargebacks.

TrueLayer’s Pay by Bank offers a digital-native checkout experience with no need for a physical card, which meets the UX expectations of today’s gamers. It also delivers low fees as it doesn’t utilise card networks or intermediaries, and a reduced fraud risk with payments being bank-authenticated and SCA-compliant by design.