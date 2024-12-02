TDB, Compass Plus roll out instant card issuance in Mongolia

According to the press release, the bank wanted to streamline the process of obtaining a bank card for its customers by reducing the number of branch they are required to visit. By using TranzAxis Instant Issuance from Compass Plus, the bank is able to issue a card on the customer’s first branch visit.

Currently, instant card issuance is carried out by TDB branch tellers. In the future, the bank aims to roll out self-service kiosks where bank customers will be able to issue a card without any assistance.

The two companies have been partners for almost 20 years, implementing several projects together.