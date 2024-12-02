TD offers security feature for credit cards

The credit card blockage can be done from any in-person international charges through the TD mobile banking app. In addition, TD consumer credit cardholders can take advantage of the card lock feature, allowing them to temporarily block access to their account. As such, when the card is locked, cardholders cannot make new purchases or pay using their digital wallet, while pre-authorised payments and pre-authorised charges will still go through. However, when the card is located, the temporary lock can be easily removed. Card controls are available on all TD Visa consumer credit cards and can be accessed through the TD (Canada) mobile app.

Moreover, TD offers customers a variety of other fraud prevention tools: TD customers can sign up for TD Fraud Alerts and receive notification via text if TD detects suspicious account activity. To recognise any unusual transactions quickly, customers are offered money management tools, including the TD MySpend app, which provide notifications of account activity in real time.