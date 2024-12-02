TD Bank launches mobile account opening

Mobile account opening can be used to open checking, savings, money market or CD accounts by accessing the bank’s website using an Android or iPhone smartphone.

Customers opening eligible accounts must accept the TD Bank terms and conditions and notices, and elect to receive disclosures electronically.

In March 2014, TD Bank has expanded its online money movement options by adding the Popmoney personal payment service and TransferNow online funds transfer service, both from Fiserv, a global provider of financial services technology solutions.