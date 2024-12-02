TD Bank launches Clover suite for SMBs

Powered by global payment technology solutions company First Data, the Clover Suite provides tools that empower small businesses to accept payments, manage inventory, track employee time, schedules and transactions and recognize marketing opportunities.

In addition, the Clover product portfolio comes with extensive payment options that include traditional credit or debit cards, contactless payments, gift cards, and mobile payments.

Moreover, it offers customer loyalty programs and cloud-based management tools to streamline day-to-day processes such as reporting, scheduling and inventory tracking.

Clover comes with a customizable design with access to more than 150 apps for business processes on a tablet, with a mobile device or at the sales counter.

Hardware includes Clover Station, a terminal for use at the sales counter; Clover Mobile, a solution for tablets on site; Clover Mini, a smaller payments terminal; and Clover Go – a device for mobile sales in the field.

Also, the product suite uses tokenization and encryption.