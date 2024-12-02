TD Bank, Bottomline Technologies partner for B2B payments service

The B2B payments service will be offered through Bottomline Technologies’ Paymode-X with Visa Payables Solutions, which will provide TD Bank’s corporate and commercial clients with integrated payables capabilities.

The solution proposed by Bottomline will allow businesses to make card, ACH and check B2B payments to vendors in a single process. Paymode-X is designed to optimise automation and financial returns across the network, as well as to reduce associated costs.

In addition, TD Bank’s customers can utilise Bottomline’s Intelligent Engagement Model, which facilitates AP automation benefits realisation.