TD and Microsoft team up to power digital customer experiences

As per the partnership, TD will use Microsoft Azure as the cloud foundation to provide its technology and design teams with tools designed for secure, agile and flexible access to data and AI resources.

TD deployed Office 365 to deliver improved mobile solutions and engagement for more than 85,000 employees. TD Securities, the wholesale division of TD Bank Group, is leveraging the Microsoft cloud to help transform their derivatives pricing and risk management experience. By moving the solution to Microsoft Azure, the business now has faster access to high-performance analytics, which allows the Bank to respond rapidly to client pricing requests.

By continuing to leverage Microsofts cloud capabilities, security investments and technical engineering strength, TD will further accelerate its transformation journey to build the bank of the future, adding to its ongoing investments in leading digital, AI and analytics talent.