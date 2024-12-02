TCM Bank leaks credit card holders data for 16 months

TCM is a subsidiary of Washington, DC-based ICBA Bancard, which helps community banks provide a credit card option to their customers using bank-branded cards. The company helps more than 750 small and community US banks issue credit cards to their account holders.

According to security expert Brian Krebs, in a letter being mailed to affected customers today, TCM said the information exposed was data that card applicants uploaded to a Web site managed by a third party vendor. TCM said it learned of the issue on July 16, 2018, and had the problem fixed by the following day.

Bruce Radke, an attorney working with TCM on its breach outreach efforts to customers, said fewer than 10,000 consumers who applied for cards were affected. Radke declined to name the third-party vendor, saying TCM was contractually prohibited from doing so.