This solution is exclusively available to TBC Concept 360 and TBC Wealth Management customers, reflecting TBC Georgia's goal to improve its retail banking offering.











One of the first co-branded airline bank cards in Georgia

TBC’s Turkish Airlines Visa card enables users to book flights and accommodations, utilise transportation, make restaurant purchases, and take domestic flights, as well as book hotels in Georgia. Miles earned with the card can be redeemed via the Turkish Airlines app or website to book flights, purchase more baggage, upgrade cabin class and seats, and shop at the Turkish Airlines online store.

In addition, customers can also gain exclusive experiences, such as ten access passes for airport lounges and fast-track security lanes for themselves and up to three travel companions, savings on taxi rides to and from Tbilisi International Airport, as well as discounted international internet roaming and more.

The three companies signed a MOU when they launched the premium card. This collaboration reflects TBC’s commitment to upgrading its retail banking services and becoming a more active player in the industry. Following the roll out of TBC Card, the bank’s debit product, TBC’s Turkish Airlines Visa debit card is expected to add more value for premium retail customers, driving loyalty and engagement.

TBC’s mission is to improve the banking experience for its customers in the region by offering an exclusive product to make travel simpler, more convenient, and more rewarding. The bank’s focus remains on being compliant with the industry’s laws and regulatory requirements, as well as offering products tailored to its customers’ needs and demands.

Turkish Airlines aims to offer Georgian customers modern ways to benefit from daily spending and improve their travel experience beyond the flight itself. Visa agrees with this sentiment, mentioning that their customers can take advantage of a more convenient and enjoyable international journey.