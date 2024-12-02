TBC launches digital neobank Space Digital

TBC’s fintech-inspired initiative was taken from concept to launch in just eight months and is powered by Saas engine Mambu.

Structured as an autonomous business, Space Digital will offer a full range of lending, saving and cards products.

A year ago several TBC team members decided to create a neobank that exists only as a mobile app, without branches and physical presence.

Mambu is API-driven which was strategically important for the integration of products and features.