Taulia upgrades platform with AI-driven working capital solutions

The enhanced platform supports companies in making better informed decisions about their working capital and cash. The platform taps into aggregated data on supplier behaviour, such as the historic timing of payments and the annual percentage rate (APR) accepted by suppliers when taking early payment, plus other factors including seasonality. By overlaying this with external data sources, the platform informs and simplifies the decision-making process for businesses operating early payment programs.

Suppliers using the platform to receive offers based on their historical behavior, including – but not limited to – the timing of early payments taken, the APR they are willing to accept and any fluctuations in their financial position.